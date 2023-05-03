MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) Declares $0.01 Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.13 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.18%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.10%, the lowest has been 3.87%, and the highest has been 6.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.24%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMU is 0.19%, an increase of 5.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.27% to 10,231K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 1,918K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares, representing an increase of 90.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMU by 1,229.37% over the last quarter.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II holds 685K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Robinson Capital Management holds 596K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMU by 31.20% over the last quarter.

ROBAX - Robinson Tax Advantaged Income Fund Shares holds 596K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMU by 43.27% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 483K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMU by 3.77% over the last quarter.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MFS® High Yield Municipal Trust is a high-yield national tax-exempt closed-end bond fund. The fund seeks high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation.

