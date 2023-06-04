MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) Declares $0.01 Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.51%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.28%, the lowest has been 4.39%, and the highest has been 6.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.45 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in MFS High Income Municipal Trust. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXE is 0.05%, a decrease of 2.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.23% to 6,780K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 1,027K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 740K shares, representing an increase of 27.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXE by 104.70% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 930K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 896K shares, representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXE by 75.01% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 727K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 776K shares, representing a decrease of 6.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXE by 85,413.63% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 649K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 510K shares, representing an increase of 21.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXE by 3.46% over the last quarter.

Logan Stone Capital holds 393K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares, representing an increase of 10.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXE by 23.50% over the last quarter.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MFS® High Income Municipal Trust is a high-yield national tax-exempt closed-end bond fund. The fund seeks high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation.

