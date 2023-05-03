MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) Declares $0.01 Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.29%, the lowest has been 4.39%, and the highest has been 6.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.50 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in MFS High Income Municipal Trust. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXE is 0.06%, an increase of 10.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.85% to 6,377K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 896K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 689K shares, representing an increase of 23.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXE by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 776K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 744K shares, representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXE by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 740K shares.

UBS Group holds 510K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 367K shares, representing an increase of 27.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXE by 22.47% over the last quarter.

Logan Stone Capital holds 352K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 87.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXE by 384.57% over the last quarter.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MFS® High Income Municipal Trust is a high-yield national tax-exempt closed-end bond fund. The fund seeks high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation.

