MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) Declares $0.02 Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.25 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.75%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.80%, the lowest has been 7.30%, and the highest has been 9.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.24%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in MFS Government Markets Income Trust. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGF is 0.04%, a decrease of 0.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.72% to 15,078K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 4,800K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,920K shares, representing an increase of 18.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGF by 18.33% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 4,536K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,032K shares, representing an increase of 11.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGF by 14.96% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 1,971K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,975K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGF by 7.69% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,821K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,254K shares, representing a decrease of 23.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGF by 21.87% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 425K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGF by 8.59% over the last quarter.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company.

