MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) Declares $0.02 Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust said on April 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.25 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 19, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.52%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.80%, the lowest has been 7.30%, and the highest has been 9.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.72 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.23%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in MFS Government Markets Income Trust. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 15.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGF is 0.04%, a decrease of 8.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.43% to 14,129K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 30K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGF by 33.30% over the last quarter.

Silverhawk Asset Management holds 19K shares.

Lloyd Park holds 25K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGF by 11.09% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 27K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGF by 4.38% over the last quarter.

RYMSX - Guggenheim Multi-Hedge Strategies Fund Class P holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Background Information

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company.

