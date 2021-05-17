MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 18, 2021

MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MCR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.57% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.93, the dividend yield is 7.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCR was $8.93, representing a -1.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.09 and a 15.23% increase over the 52 week low of $7.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

