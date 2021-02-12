MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 16, 2021

MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.059 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MCR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1.67% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.99, the dividend yield is 7.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCR was $8.99, representing a -1.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.09 and a 63.75% increase over the 52 week low of $5.49.

