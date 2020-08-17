MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 18, 2020

MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MCR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -3.33% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.68, the dividend yield is 8.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCR was $8.68, representing a -0.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.70 and a 58.11% increase over the 52 week low of $5.49.

