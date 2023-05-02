MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) Declares $0.05 Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.55 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.76%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.75%, the lowest has been 7.70%, and the highest has been 11.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.63 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.21%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in MFS Charter Income Trust. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 7.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCR is 0.02%, a decrease of 35.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 13,034K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,041K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,142K shares, representing a decrease of 9.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCR by 11.70% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 484K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 444K shares, representing an increase of 8.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCR by 8.10% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 458K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 553K shares, representing a decrease of 20.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCR by 22.10% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 445K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 545K shares, representing a decrease of 22.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCR by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 403K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MFS® Charter Income Trust is a multi-sector closed-end bond fund that has the objective of seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation.

