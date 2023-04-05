MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) Declares $0.05 Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust said on April 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.54 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 19, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.60%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.76%, the lowest has been 7.70%, and the highest has been 11.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.63 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.21%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in MFS Charter Income Trust. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 7.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCR is 0.03%, a decrease of 21.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.23% to 13,032K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Altus Wealth Group holds 31K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCR by 48.00% over the last quarter.

Armstrong Advisory Group holds 0K shares.

Stifel Financial holds 119K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCR by 99.98% over the last quarter.

EverSource Wealth Advisors holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 9.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCR by 0.27% over the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MFS® Charter Income Trust is a multi-sector closed-end bond fund that has the objective of seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.