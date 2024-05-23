News & Insights

Stocks

MFS Adjusts Stake in Experian plc

May 23, 2024 — 12:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Experian (GB:EXPN) has released an update.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company (MFS) has notified Experian plc of a change in their holdings, with their voting rights now at 4.99%, a slight decrease from the previous notification of 5.05%. The threshold was crossed on May 21, 2024, and the notification was made the following day. This movement reflects MFS’s investment strategy on behalf of its mutual funds and institutional accounts, and it’s essential information for Experian’s stakeholders and those monitoring the financial markets.

For further insights into GB:EXPN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXPGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.