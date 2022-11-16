MFP Investors Takes Position in CWGL / Crimson Wine

Fintel reports that Mfp Investors Llc has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,142,600 shares of Crimson Wine Group Ltd (CWGL). This represents 5.1% of the company.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc holds 1,966,617 shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price Jennifer C. holds 1,142,600 shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price Michael F holds 1,142,600 shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Elgethun Capital Management holds 964,367 shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 952,134 shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWGL by 5.93% over the last quarter.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc/ne holds 344,678 shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 326,353 shares, representing an increase of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWGL by 2.00% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crimson Wine Group Ltd. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Crimson Wine Group Ltd is 0.3724%, an increase of 2.4186%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.97% to 7,668,661 shares.

