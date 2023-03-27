Mfp Investors Now Owns 46.90% of S&W Seed (SANW)

Fintel reports that Mfp Investors has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 22.44MM shares of S&W Seed Company (SANW). This represents 46.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 29, 2022 they reported 20.28MM shares and 45.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.67% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 141.32% Upside

As of March 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for S&W Seed is $3.82. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 141.32% from its latest reported closing price of $1.58.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for S&W Seed is $88MM, an increase of 15.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in S&W Seed. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SANW is 0.20%, an increase of 125.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.74% to 28,167K shares. The put/call ratio of SANW is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Price Jennifer C. holds 17,448K shares representing 40.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wynnefield Capital holds 4,493K shares representing 10.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cutter & CO Brokerage holds 2,004K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,592K shares, representing an increase of 20.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SANW by 133.67% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 627K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SANW by 392.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 559K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global agricultural seed technology company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa, sorghum and pasture seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.