MFG or NABZY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Banks - Foreign stocks are likely familiar with Mizuho (MFG) and National Australia Bank Ltd. (NABZY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Both Mizuho and National Australia Bank Ltd. have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

MFG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.69, while NABZY has a forward P/E of 14.05. We also note that MFG has a PEG ratio of 0.70. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. NABZY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.76.

Another notable valuation metric for MFG is its P/B ratio of 0.40. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NABZY has a P/B of 1.49.

These metrics, and several others, help MFG earn a Value grade of B, while NABZY has been given a Value grade of F.

Both MFG and NABZY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that MFG is the superior value option right now.

