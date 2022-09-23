US Markets
NFLX

MFE teams up with French partner to bid for TV company M6-sources

Contributor
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

Italian broadcaster MediaForEurope has submitted a non-binding offer for a controlling stake in French TV company M6, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

MILAN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster MediaForEurope MFEA.MIMFEB.MI has submitted a non-binding offer for a controlling stake in French TV company M6 MMTP.PA, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Milan-listed MFE, owned by the family for former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, has teamed up with a French industrial partner which is not currently present in the TV sector, the sources said, without elaborating.

Initial offers for RTL's 48.3% stake in M6 were expected by Friday afternoon after a planned tie-up between the company and fellow French broadcaster TF1 collapsed last week.

Previously known as Mediaset, MFE is pursuing growth in European to tackle competition from streaming services such as Netflix NFLX.O.

RTL and its German parent company Bertelsmann BTGGg.F are being advised by JPMorgan.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular