MFE-MediaForEurope Sees Strong Growth in 2024

November 21, 2024 — 01:50 am EST

MFE-MediaForEurope NV Class A (IT:MFEA) has released an update.

MFE-MediaForEurope has reported substantial growth in its financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with a notable 38.7% increase in net profit and a 28.7% rise in operating profit. The company’s cross-media strategy, particularly in Italy, has been a significant driver, aiding in surpassing revenue expectations despite a challenging international backdrop. This growth was further supported by a robust advertising revenue increase, contributing to a significant reduction in net financial debt.

