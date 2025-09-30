MFE-Mediaforeurope N.V. (BIT:MFEA) Price Target Increased by 15.06% to 3.58

The average one-year price target for MFE-Mediaforeurope N.V. (BIT:MFEA) has been revised to €3.58 / share. This is an increase of 15.06% from the prior estimate of €3.11 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €2.13 to a high of €4.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.54% from the latest reported closing price of €3.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in MFE-Mediaforeurope N.V.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFEA is 0.06%, an increase of 13.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.98% to 29,845K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 3,454K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,956K shares , representing an increase of 14.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFEA by 0.85% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 3,110K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,050K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFEA by 3.87% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,522K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,919K shares , representing a decrease of 55.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFEA by 47.87% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,052K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,067K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFEA by 17.93% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,892K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,869K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFEA by 16.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.