News & Insights

Stocks

MFE-MediaForEurope Announces Strong Profit Growth

November 20, 2024 — 12:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MFE-MediaForEurope NV Class A (IT:MFEA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

MFE-MediaForEurope reported a remarkable 38.7% increase in profits for the first nine months of 2024, surpassing expectations and enhancing its financial position by €200 million. The company also rewarded its shareholders with a €140 million dividend, highlighting its strong performance amidst a challenging European media landscape. CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi expressed satisfaction with these results, emphasizing the company’s unique growth trajectory.

For further insights into IT:MFEA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.