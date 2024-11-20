MFE-MediaForEurope Announces Strong Profit Growth

MFE-MediaForEurope NV Class A (IT:MFEA) has released an update.
MFE-MediaForEurope reported a remarkable 38.7% increase in profits for the first nine months of 2024, surpassing expectations and enhancing its financial position by €200 million. The company also rewarded its shareholders with a €140 million dividend, highlighting its strong performance amidst a challenging European media landscape. CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi expressed satisfaction with these results, emphasizing the company’s unique growth trajectory.
