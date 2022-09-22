MFE hires former NBC Universal exec to oversee German business

MILAN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - MFE-MediaForEurope MFEB.MI has hired a general manager for the German speaking region and plans to open an office in Munich to support its efforts to forge a European business to take on the streaming giants, the Italian company said on Thursday.

Katharina Behrends will take on the new role at the company from the start of next month and will oversee MFE's corporate engagement and activities in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Previously known as Mediaset and controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, MFE has built a stake of more than 25% in Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 PSMGn.DE as part of its European expansion strategy.

"I am committed to supporting MFE to grow its presence in the German-speaking region through constructive dialogue with partners and stakeholders," Behrends, who previously worked for NBC Universal Networks in Europe, said in a statement.

"Together, we will create the European answer to increasing international competition in the media industry," she added.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, Writing by Keith Weir)

