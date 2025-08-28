MFC Rolls Out Travel Agent Platform With Enhanced Digital Tools

Manulife Canada, the Canadian arm of Manulife Financial Corporation MFC, has rolled out a dedicated platform for travel agents. Built with evolving technology and innovative tools, the platform is designed to make it easier for agents to deliver insurance solutions while adapting to the changing needs of professionals and their customers.

Amid recent global uncertainties, travelers are placing greater importance on insurance to ensure peace of mind and enhanced protection. The platform is built for travel professionals, offering user-friendly tools and streamlined ways to engage with clients. By guiding customers through available options, trusted travel agents remain essential in helping travelers select the coverage that best suits their plans.

The upgraded platform introduces product choices, including the Non-Medical Premium Protection Plan. This plan is designed for travelers who want full trip protection, covering cancellations, interruptions, baggage loss and delays, without paying extra for medical benefits if they already have health coverage.

Alongside this, the streamlined Product Selector tool makes it easier for agents and their clients to identify the most suitable travel insurance option in just a few steps, ensuring it matches individual travel needs. In addition, new engagement features allow agents to automatically deliver timely reminders up until departure, helping ensure customers receive the right protection when they need it the most.

The platform may strengthen MFC’s financial position by boosting premium inflows from increased travel insurance sales, expanding the customer base and enhancing client retention, supporting steady revenue growth and improved cash flow. Automated engagement and follow-up features help retain clients, enhance satisfaction and boost the lifetime value of each customer.

Built-in tracking tools deliver measurable insights into engagement and productivity, while the scalable digital system allows growth without proportionally higher administrative costs, enhancing overall efficiency and cost management. Beyond direct financial gains, the platform strengthens MFC’s brand and competitive positioning, making it more appealing to travel agents and reinforcing its distribution network, which, in turn, supports sustained revenue growth and profitability.

MFC’s Price Performance

In the year-to-date period, Manulife’s shares have lost 1.3% compared with a 1.2% decline across the broader industry. Due to volatility in foreign exchange and weaker annualized premium growth in Canada, Manulife continues to face pressure.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Manulife currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

