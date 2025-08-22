MFC Renews Centum Deal to Broaden Mortgage and Retirement Solutions

Manulife Canada, the Canadian operations of Manulife Financial Corporation MFC and Centum Financial Group Inc., a national mortgage network serving over 2,000 professionals, have extended their existing partnership. The renewal marks a continued commitment to helping Canadians safeguard their homes and families with solutions that are simple, personal, and built for real life.

By combining Centum Financial’s mortgage knowledge with Manulife’s experience in wealth and asset management, Manulife Bank and Affinity, the partnership offers families and homeowners complete mortgage and financial protection. Through this strengthened partnership, Manulife and Centum Financial are also set to provide new retirement savings solutions for the latter’s agents, complementing CENTUM’s established range of Manulife’s flexible mortgage products and reliable insurance protection.

Following the renewal of their partnership, Centum Financial’s agents will keep providing Manulife’s Mortgage Protection Plan, a life and disability insurance solution that helps clients safeguard their families, homes, and financial assets.

Moreover, Centum Financial’s agents will have access starting Sept. 1 to a new Group RRSP program through Manulife, administered via Centum Financial's proprietary DirectPay platform, helping them advance their own long-term financial goals while supporting those of their clients. Additionally, Manulife Bank’s mortgage offerings, such as Manulife One, enable brokers to engage clients at the start of the mortgage journey, providing a natural chance to present protection and financial planning solutions.

The renewal of the partnership expands access to mortgage professionals, who can create a steady pipeline for insurance products and drive premium growth. It may enhance the cross-selling opportunities, generating additional fee income, while mortgage-linked products provide predictable, recurring cash flows. Leveraging the broker network may improve operational efficiency and lower acquisition costs, ultimately supporting long-term revenue growth, stronger market position, and overall financial performance.

MFC’s Price Performance

In the year-to-date period, Manulife’s shares have lost 2.1% compared with a 1.2% decline across the broader industry. Due to volatility in foreign exchange and weaker annualized premium growth in Canada, Manulife continues to face pressure.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Manulife has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

