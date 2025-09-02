MFC Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Hold?

Manulife Financial Corporation MFC closed at $30.75 on Friday, near its 52-week high of $33.07. This proximity underscores investor confidence. It has the ingredients for further price appreciation.



Shares of Manulife Financial have gained 12.1% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 4.9% in the same time frame.



Manulife Financial has outperformed its peers, including Primerica, Inc. PRI, Voya Financial, Inc. VOYA and Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA. Shares of PRI and VOYA have gained 2.3% and 6%, respectively, while RGA shares have lost 11.8% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

With a capitalization of $52.23 billion, the average number of shares traded in the last three months was 2.2 million.



The life insurer has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in two of the past four quarters and missing in the other two, with an average surprise of 2.62%.

Premium Valuation

Manulife Financial shares are trading at a premium to the industry. The company’s price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7X is higher than the industry average of 7.5X.

Average Target Price for MFC Suggests Upside

Based on short-term price targets offered by 11 analysts, the Zacks average price target is $35 per share. The average suggests a potential 13.82% upside from the last closing price.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MFC’s Growth Projection Encourages

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Manulife Financial’s 2025 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 6%. The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 8.9% and 8.1%, respectively, from the corresponding 2025 estimates.

Optimist Analyst Sentiment on MFC

Two of the five analysts covering the stock have raised estimates for 2025, and four analysts have raised the same for 2026 over the past 60 days. Thus, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 earnings has moved up 1.7% and 3.2%, respectively, in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Manulife Financial’s Higher Return on Capital

Return on equity in the trailing 12 months was 15.7%, better than the industry average of 15.2%. This highlights the company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

Key Points to Note for MFC

As its Asia business is reaping solid operational results, Manulife Financial targets to account for half of its core earnings by 2025 and play a crucial role in its long-term growth. Thus, the insurer is continually scaling up its business across Asia. We believe MFC is well-positioned to benefit from continued business growth momentum, higher expected earnings on insurance contracts and higher expected investment earnings, with notable growth from the largest in-force business, Hong Kong and expanding distribution network.



Manulife Financial is expanding its Wealth and Asset Management business and has identified Europe (and the wider EMEA market) as a significant growth area. It is making long-term investments in this region.



MFC has been accelerating growth in the highest-potential businesses. Its inorganic growth is impressive, as this life insurer prudently deploys capital in high-growth, less capital-intensive and higher-return businesses.



Banking on its sturdy capital position, MFC distributes wealth to shareholders through higher dividends and share buybacks. The company has increased its dividend at a seven-year CAGR of 10% and targets a 35-45% dividend payout over the medium term.



MFC is strengthening its balance sheet and thus targets a leverage ratio of 25%. Notably, its free cash flow conversion has remained more than 100% over the last few quarters, reflecting its solid earnings.

What to Do With MFC Stock?

Manulife Financial is set to grow on solid Asia business, growing Wealth and Asset Management business, strong free cash flow conversion ratio and a solid capital position. A medium-term expense efficiency ratio target of less than 45%, banking on diligent expense management, should drive growth.



Positive analyst sentiment as well as favorable growth estimates should continue to benefit the insurer over the long term.

Consistent wealth distribution makes it an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors and favorable ROE also poises MFC for growth. MFC also has a VGM Score of B. Stocks with a favorable VGM Score are those with the most attractive value, best growth and most promising momentum compared with peers.



Given the premium valuation, investors should wait for a better entry point for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Primerica, Inc. (PRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.