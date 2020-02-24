MFC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Manulife Financial Corp (Symbol: MFC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.57, changing hands as low as $18.15 per share. Manulife Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MFC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.06 per share, with $21.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.23.

