MFC Expands AI-Powered Insurance Capabilities With Alibaba Cloud Deal

Manulife Financial Corporation MFC is accelerating its AI transformation strategy through a new partnership between its Hong Kong business and Alibaba Cloud. The collaboration aims to advance responsible AI innovation and support the deployment of AI-powered solutions across customer engagement, operations and risk management functions.

Under the agreement, Manulife Hong Kong and Alibaba Cloud will explore establishing a joint AI hub to develop next-generation AI applications tailored to the insurance industry. The initiative is expected to focus on enhancing customer experiences, improving service personalization, strengthening fraud detection capabilities and driving greater operational efficiency.

The partnership builds on Manulife's broader ambition to become an AI-powered organization. By combining its insurance expertise with Alibaba Cloud's AI and cloud infrastructure capabilities, the company seeks to accelerate innovation while maintaining strong data governance, privacy and regulatory standards.

The move aligns with a growing industry trend in which insurers are increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence to improve productivity, streamline claims and underwriting processes, and deliver more personalized services. AI-driven automation can also help reduce operating costs and improve responsiveness, supporting long-term profitability.

Manulife has already deployed AI across several areas of its Hong Kong operations, including customer engagement tools, data-driven insights for distribution teams and intelligent automation. The company is scaling these efforts globally and expects its enterprise AI initiatives to generate more than CAD 1 billion in value by 2027.

As insurers continue investing in digital transformation, Manulife's expanding AI ecosystem could strengthen its competitive positioning while supporting sustainable long-term growth. This partnership will aid the development of AI applications within the insurance industry while reinforcing Hong Kong's position as a regional hub for AI innovation.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Peers like Sun Life Financial Inc. SLF and Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA are also accelerating AI adoption across their operations to enhance underwriting speed, strengthen customer engagement and support long-term growth.

SLF has been leveraging generative AI and advanced analytics across customer service, claims processing and advisor support functions to streamline operations and improve productivity. Sun Life also introduced its AI agent "Iris" to improve employee productivity and service efficiency.

RGA has been investing in AI-powered underwriting, predictive analytics and automated risk assessment tools to improve underwriting speed and accuracy. The company has also expanded partnerships with insurtech firms and digital health providers to leverage alternative data sources and advanced analytics in life and health insurance underwriting.

MFC’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of MFC have increased 19.1% compared with the Zacks Life Insurance industry’s growth of 9%.



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From a valuation standpoint, MFC trades at a forward price-to- earnings ratio of 11.49X, higher than the industry average of 10.06X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimates for 2026 and 2027 earnings moved 2.4% and 0.3% south, respectively, in the last 60 days.



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The consensus estimates for MFC’s 2026 and 2027 EPS indicate a year-over-year increase.

The consensus estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $31.53 billion for 2026, indicating a 27.9% year-over-year decrease.

MFC currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.