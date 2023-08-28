MFA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.73, changing hands as high as $10.77 per share. MFA Financial, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MFA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MFA's low point in its 52 week range is $7.15 per share, with $12.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.74.

