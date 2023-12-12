MFA Financial's Series C Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 8%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MFA Financial, Inc.'s 6.50% Series C Fix/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MFA.PRC) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $20.23 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.17% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MFA.PRC was trading at a 18.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.23% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for MFA.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on MFA Financial, Inc.'s 6.50% Series C Fix/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, MFA Financial, Inc.'s 6.50% Series C Fix/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MFA.PRC) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MFA) are up about 1.5%.

