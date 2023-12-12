MFA Financial's Series C Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 8%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MFA Financial, Inc.'s 6.50% Series C Fix/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MFA.PRC) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $20.23 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.17% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MFA.PRC was trading at a 18.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.23% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for MFA.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on MFA Financial, Inc.'s 6.50% Series C Fix/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, MFA Financial, Inc.'s 6.50% Series C Fix/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MFA.PRC) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MFA) are up about 1.5%.
Also see: Stocks Conducting Buybacks That Hedge Funds Are Buying
SMX Split History
EXR Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.