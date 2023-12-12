News & Insights

Markets
MFA.PRC

MFA Financial's Series C Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 8%

December 12, 2023 — 02:33 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MFA Financial, Inc.'s 6.50% Series C Fix/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MFA.PRC) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $20.23 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.17% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MFA.PRC was trading at a 18.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.23% in the "Real Estate" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for MFA.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on MFA Financial, Inc.'s 6.50% Series C Fix/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

MFA.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, MFA Financial, Inc.'s 6.50% Series C Fix/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MFA.PRC) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MFA) are up about 1.5%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 Stocks Conducting Buybacks That Hedge Funds Are Buying
 SMX Split History
 EXR Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MFA.PRC
MFA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.