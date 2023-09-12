MFA Financial's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MFA Financial, Inc.'s 6.50% Series C Fix/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MFA.PRC) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $19.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.00% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MFA.PRC was trading at a 21.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.30% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of MFA.PRC shares, versus MFA:

Below is a dividend history chart for MFA.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on MFA Financial, Inc.'s 6.50% Series C Fix/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, MFA Financial, Inc.'s 6.50% Series C Fix/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MFA.PRC) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MFA) are down about 0.6%.

