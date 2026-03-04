MFA Financial's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 10% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of MFA Financial, Inc.'s 6.50% Series C Fix/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MFA.PRC) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.3196), with shares changing hands as low as $22.90 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.04% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, MFA.PRC was trading at a 6.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.94% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for MFA.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on MFA Financial, Inc.'s 6.50% Series C Fix/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, MFA Financial, Inc.'s 6.50% Series C Fix/Float Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MFA.PRC) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MFA) are up about 1.2%.

