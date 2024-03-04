MFA Financial's Series B Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 9%

In trading on Monday, shares of MFA Financial, Inc.'s 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MFA.PRB) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.875), with shares changing hands as low as $20.52 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.82% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, MFA.PRB was trading at a 14.52% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.34% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for MFA.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on MFA Financial, Inc.'s 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, MFA Financial, Inc.'s 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MFA.PRB) is currently down about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MFA) are off about 1.2%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.