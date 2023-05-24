MFA Financial's Series B Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 10%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of MFA Financial, Inc.'s 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MFA.PRB) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.875), with shares changing hands as low as $18.47 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.41% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MFA.PRB was trading at a 24.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.10% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for MFA.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on MFA Financial, Inc.'s 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, MFA Financial, Inc.'s 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MFA.PRB) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MFA) are down about 2.6%.

