MFA Financial's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MFA Financial, Inc.'s 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MFA.PRB) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.875), with shares changing hands as low as $19.65 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.23% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MFA.PRB was trading at a 20.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.13% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of MFA.PRB shares, versus MFA:

Below is a dividend history chart for MFA.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on MFA Financial, Inc.'s 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, MFA Financial, Inc.'s 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MFA.PRB) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MFA) are off about 0.5%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.