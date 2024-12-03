MFA Financial's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of MFA.PRB shares, versus MFA:
Below is a dividend history chart for MFA.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on MFA Financial, Inc.'s 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, MFA Financial, Inc.'s 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MFA.PRB) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MFA) are off about 0.7%.
Also see: High Yield Stocks
RESN Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CPAR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.