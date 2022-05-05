MFA Financial's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of MFA Financial, Inc.'s 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MFA.PRB) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.875), with shares changing hands as low as $23.25 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.20% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MFA.PRB was trading at a 5.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 26.20% in the "REITs" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for MFA.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on MFA Financial, Inc.'s 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, MFA Financial, Inc.'s 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MFA.PRB) is currently off about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MFA) are off about 0.8%.

