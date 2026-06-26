MFA Financial's Series B Preferred Stock Crosses Above 9.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of MFA.PRB shares, versus MFA:
Below is a dividend history chart for MFA.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on MFA Financial, Inc.'s 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Friday trading, MFA Financial, Inc.'s 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MFA.PRB) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MFA) are up about 1.1%.
Further MFA.PRB Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.