MFA Financial Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for MFA.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on MFA Financial, Inc.'s 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, MFA Financial, Inc.'s 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MFA.PRB) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MFA) are off about 0.4%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: Cathie Wood Stock Picks
Institutional Holders of SMAC
CLFC Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.