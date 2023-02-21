MFA Financial Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Crosses Above 9.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MFA Financial, Inc.'s 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MFA.PRB) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.875), with shares changing hands as low as $19.72 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.29% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MFA.PRB was trading at a 20.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.50% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of MFA.PRB shares, versus MFA:
Below is a dividend history chart for MFA.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on MFA Financial, Inc.'s 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, MFA Financial, Inc.'s 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MFA.PRB) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MFA) are down about 4.7%.
