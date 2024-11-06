News & Insights

MFA Financial Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

November 06, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

MFA Financial ( (MFA) ) has shared an update.

MFA Financial, Inc. reported strong third quarter 2024 results with a GAAP net income of $40 million, translating to $0.38 per share. The company achieved a total economic return of 3.3% and increased its economic book value slightly. Noteworthy activities included acquiring $565.2 million in residential mortgage loans and adding $294 million of Agency MBS. The Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate cut is expected to benefit MFA and other mortgage REITs, providing a positive outlook for the future.

