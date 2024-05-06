MFA Financial Q1 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Monday announced a sharp fall in the first quarter earnings.

The quarterly profit was $14.99 million or $0.14 per share, down from $64.56 million or $0.63 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $36.1 million or $0.35 per share. On average, 6 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.39 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Net interest income for the first quarter was $47.81 million, compared to $39.37 million in the prior year.

