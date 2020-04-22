MFA Financial (MFA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

MFA Financial (MFA) closed at $1.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.9% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.99%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.81%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 363.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 12.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 19.13%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MFA as it approaches its next earnings release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $72.40 million, up 16.91% from the prior-year quarter.

MFA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $315.80 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.3% and +26.64%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MFA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.2% lower. MFA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MFA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.05, which means MFA is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MFA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.