MFA Financial (MFA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

MFA Financial (MFA) closed the most recent trading day at $1.59, moving -1.24% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.05% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.54%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MFA as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 16, 2020. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $72.40 million, up 16.91% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $315.80 million. These totals would mark changes of -1.3% and +26.64%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MFA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MFA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MFA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.12. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.43.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

