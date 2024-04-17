News & Insights

MFA Financial, Inc. - Preferred Security (MFAN) Price Target Increased by 6.37% to 29.84

April 17, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

The average one-year price target for MFA Financial, Inc. - Preferred Security (NYSE:MFAN) has been revised to 29.84 / share. This is an increase of 6.37% from the prior estimate of 28.06 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.72 to a high of 32.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.43% from the latest reported closing price of 25.20 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFAN / MFA Financial, Inc. - Preferred Security Shares Held by Institutions

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 58K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

mfa financial, inc. is a real estate investment trust (reit) primarily engaged in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in a portfolio of both agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

