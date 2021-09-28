MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MFA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.74, the dividend yield is 8.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MFA was $4.74, representing a -3.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.90 and a 80.23% increase over the 52 week low of $2.63.

MFA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). MFA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.55. Zacks Investment Research reports MFA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mfa Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MFA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MFA as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REM with an increase of 1.04% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MFA at 3.42%.

