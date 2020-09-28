Dividends
MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MFA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -75% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MFA was $2.66, representing a -67.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.09 and a 731.25% increase over the 52 week low of $.32.

MFA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). MFA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.42. Zacks Investment Research reports MFA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -148.05%, compared to an industry average of -18.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MFA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

