MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MFA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -62.5% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MFA was $4.15, representing a -5.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.37 and a 315% increase over the 52 week low of $1.

MFA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). MFA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.58. Zacks Investment Research reports MFA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -32%, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.

