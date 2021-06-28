MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MFA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.76, the dividend yield is 8.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MFA was $4.76, representing a -2.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.90 and a 113.45% increase over the 52 week low of $2.23.

MFA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). MFA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.61. Zacks Investment Research reports MFA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -14%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MFA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MFA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MFA as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust (MFA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OMFS with an increase of 12.35% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MFA at 0.53%.

