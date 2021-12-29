MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2022. Shareholders who purchased MFA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.64, the dividend yield is 9.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MFA was $4.64, representing a -5.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.90 and a 28.53% increase over the 52 week low of $3.61.

MFA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). MFA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.65. Zacks Investment Research reports MFA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mfa Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MFA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MFA as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)

Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (LOPX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MORT with an decrease of -1.8% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MFA at 3.87%.

