MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 29, 2020

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MFA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.97, the dividend yield is 7.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MFA was $3.97, representing a -50.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.09 and a 1140.63% increase over the 52 week low of $.32.

MFA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). MFA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.45. Zacks Investment Research reports MFA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -131.17%, compared to an industry average of -16.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MFA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MFA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MFA as a top-10 holding:

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQS)

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

iShares Trust (REM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MORT with an increase of 23.75% over the last 100 days. FLQS has the highest percent weighting of MFA at 4136%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.