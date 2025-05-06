MFA Financial, Inc. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $41.18 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $23.21 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.4% to $57.54 million from $47.81 million last year.

MFA Financial, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

