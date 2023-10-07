MFA Financial (FRA:M4ZA) Price Target Increased by 7.02% to 12.51

The average one-year price target for MFA Financial (FRA:M4ZA) has been revised to 12.51 / share. This is an increase of 7.02% from the prior estimate of 11.69 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.95 to a high of 14.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.29% from the latest reported closing price of 8.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 353 funds or institutions reporting positions in MFA Financial. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to M4ZA is 0.14%, a decrease of 4.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.70% to 66,721K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,341K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,024K shares, representing a decrease of 15.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M4ZA by 6.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,157K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,103K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M4ZA by 6.37% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,771K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 454K shares, representing an increase of 83.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M4ZA by 4,816.83% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,631K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,658K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M4ZA by 6.72% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,324K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,226K shares, representing an increase of 4.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M4ZA by 9.04% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.