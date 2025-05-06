MFA FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $MFA Reports Quarterly Earnings

MFA FINANCIAL ($MFA) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.29 per share, missing estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $57,540,000, beating estimates of $53,580,500 by $3,959,500.
MFA FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of MFA FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,130,320 shares (-28.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,897,960
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,798,284 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,324,513
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 944,608 shares (+18.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,691,678
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 671,748 shares (-68.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,845,112
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 668,618 shares (+531.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,813,217
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 618,419 shares (-89.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,301,689
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 477,965 shares (-54.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,870,463
MFA FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MFA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Janney Montgomery issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024
